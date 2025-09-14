Platinum Champion attends launch of new Hastings care home

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Dr Deborah Ghale DL and Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horne were invited to the grand opening of Pombay Lodge.

Royal Voluntary Service UK Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined Deputy Lieutenant for East Sussex Dr Deborah Ghale DL and the Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horne for the official opening of Oyster Care's newest residential development designed for older people called Pombay Lodge which is located on The Ridge in Hastings.

Deputy Lieutenant Dr Ghale officially declared the new care development open.

The residential facility will cater for 66 residents and has a number of facilities built into the development including a cinema, hair salon, shop and cafe facilities.

Cllr Connor Winter, Pombay Lodge Manager Vickie Willard and Lord Brett McLean

Lord Brett McLean said " This is a welcome addition to residential care within the Borough of Hastings and St. Leonards and will compliment existing residential accommodation.

It has the design of a very expensive hotel which caters for the needs of residents, a lot of thought and consideration has gone into the creation of Pombay Lodge."