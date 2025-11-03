Platinum Champion attends Polegate Night At The Musicals
The Town Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar invited civic representatives from across the county to a musical held at the Polegate Community Centre performed by the Polegate Drama Group.
Special guests included the Chairmen of East Sussex County Council, Wealden, Rother and Lewes District Councils and Mayors and Deputy Mayors from across the county.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a fantastic five star event which covered a number of renditions from across the musical ages spanning a century.
"The vocals were fantastic, choreography was excellent and costumes brilliant.
"All in all a wonderful evening showcasing Polegate's finest entertainment."
The Platinum Champion has also been appointed the first Honorary Patron to the Polegate Community Foundation and met with the founder of the Foundation Nathan Dunbar.