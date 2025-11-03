Platinum Champion attends Polegate Night At The Musicals

The civic delegation at Polegate Community Centre

Royal Voluntary Services Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined a delegation of local civic dignitaries at the Polegate Drama Groups Musicals 3 held at the Polegate Community Centre.

The Town Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar invited civic representatives from across the county to a musical held at the Polegate Community Centre performed by the Polegate Drama Group.

Special guests included the Chairmen of East Sussex County Council, Wealden, Rother and Lewes District Councils and Mayors and Deputy Mayors from across the county.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a fantastic five star event which covered a number of renditions from across the musical ages spanning a century.

The civic delegation and performers from the Polegate Drama Group.

"The vocals were fantastic, choreography was excellent and costumes brilliant.

"All in all a wonderful evening showcasing Polegate's finest entertainment."

The Platinum Champion has also been appointed the first Honorary Patron to the Polegate Community Foundation and met with the founder of the Foundation Nathan Dunbar.