Platinum Champion attends Rye Wurlitzer Academy Proms Night

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean attended the Rye Wurlitzer Academy Proms Night held at The Milligan Theatre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rye Wurlitzer Academy held their annual Proms Night at The Milligan Theatre in Rye.

Performing on the Wurlitzer was Michael Wooldridge who performs live on BBC Radio 2.

The compere for the evening was Richard Moore BEM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platinum champion Lord Brett McLean pictured with lead musician Michael Wooldridge and members of the Wurlitzer Academy

The evening included an array of James Bond and traditional British music renditions performed live on the Wurlitzer and supported by a trio of professional vocalists including the Past Mayor of Rye Rebecca Gilday.

A charity raffle was held.

Over £500 was raised at the event.

Lord Brett McLean said " One can always be assured of 5 star entertainment when attending a Wurlitzer event.

Richard Moore BEM, compere

All monies raised go to the Rye Wurlitzer Academy which is thought to be the only Academy of its kind within the UK and as such must be protected, as such funds go towards the maintenance of the Wurlitzer organ itself and also helps to fund bursaries for students on low incomes who wish to learn how to perform using a Wurlitzer.