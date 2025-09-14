Platinum Champion attends Rye Wurlitzer Academy Proms Night
The Rye Wurlitzer Academy held their annual Proms Night at The Milligan Theatre in Rye.
Performing on the Wurlitzer was Michael Wooldridge who performs live on BBC Radio 2.
The compere for the evening was Richard Moore BEM.
The evening included an array of James Bond and traditional British music renditions performed live on the Wurlitzer and supported by a trio of professional vocalists including the Past Mayor of Rye Rebecca Gilday.
A charity raffle was held.
Over £500 was raised at the event.
Lord Brett McLean said " One can always be assured of 5 star entertainment when attending a Wurlitzer event.
All monies raised go to the Rye Wurlitzer Academy which is thought to be the only Academy of its kind within the UK and as such must be protected, as such funds go towards the maintenance of the Wurlitzer organ itself and also helps to fund bursaries for students on low incomes who wish to learn how to perform using a Wurlitzer.