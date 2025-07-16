Platinum Champion attends Sussex Mayors Association luncheon
The Sussex Mayors Association held their luncheon at the coveted Tottington Manor in Henfield.
The attendees included Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who doubles as the President of Hastings Lions CIO, former East Sussex County Council Chairman Peter Pragnell, the Mayors of Polegate, Adur and Bexhill on sea, Deputy Mayors and the Past Mayors of Bexhill, Brighton & Hove, Worthing, Lewes, East Grinstead, etc.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " Today's function was a five star event, the venue, the service, the cuisine and the company were all excellent.
The Sussex Mayors Association was originally set up in 1939 for the promotion of friendship and public service between Mayors, Mayoress ' Past Mayors and Mayoral consorts and community minded individuals who add value to their communities.
The organisations membership is primarily for those who currently serve or have served in some Mayoral capacity.
The organisation will be launching its very own Facebook page shortly so anyone interested in th organisation can catch up with the latest information.