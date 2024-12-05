Platinum Champion attends Sussex Mayors Christmas Lunch

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend the Christmas Luncheon hosted by the Sussex Mayors Association.

The lunch was held at Seaford Golf Club based in Firle Road and was attended by 45 delegates including the serving Mayors of Bexhill , Brighton & Hove, Polegate, Newhaven , Peacehaven, East Grinstead and Seaford and included the Past Mayors from Bexhill, Eastbourne , Worthing, Newhaven, Winchelsea and Chichester.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It was a wonderful event, to witness at first hand a room full of civic leaders and Past Mayors who all add value to their communities across the County of Sussex combined with great food and great service in a lovely venue resulted in a five star event that was both educational and enjoyable. "