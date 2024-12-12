Platinum Champion attends the Mayor of Seaford's cultural celebration

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined other civic leaders at a special multi cultural celebration hosted by The Mayor of Seaford Cllr Sally Markwell.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor hosted a special Christmas concert at St. Leonard's Church in Seaford to commemorate and celebrate diversity in faith and light.

The event boasted a number of festive carols and readings which were performed in English, Welsh, Greek, Norwegian, African and Islamic accompanied by the use of makaton for the hard of hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Special guests in attendance included Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Tim Cobb DL, The Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Vice-chairman of East Sussex County Council, Chairman of Rother District Council and the Chairman of Lewes District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Polegate, Uckfield, Peacehaven, Newhaven and the Member of Parliament for Lewes James McCleary MP.

RVS Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with The Town Mayor of Seaford Cllr Sally Markwell

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "This evening's celebration was both educational and enjoyable, it focused on all the positive elements of the festive season, it was a journey of celebration and unity, where we saw representatives from various communities and nationalities come together and celebrate peace, harmony and good will all under one roof, whilst securing all tiers of Government from Town, Borough, District and County to Parliamentary level being in attendance and sharing in such a wonderful event."