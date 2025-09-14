Platinum Champion attends Tuk Tuk grand opening in Hastings

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 14th Sep 2025, 18:12 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 09:20 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad and the Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horne for the grand opening of Tuk Tuk in Hastings.

A new eatery has officially opened at 82, Queens Road in Hastings.

Tuk Tuk is a Pan Asian Kitchen offering take away cuisine.

The Hastings establishment is the 18th hospitality venue in the Birmingham and London based chain of takeaway eateries.

The Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horne cut the ribbon and declared Tuk Tuk officially open ably supported by the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.

The Mayor of Hastings Cllr Becca Horne said " Im honoured and pleased to officially declare Tuk Tuk well and truly open."

Cllr Abul Azad said " I wish them Tuk Tuk team good luck and much success, the food is five star and will compliment existing food outlets in Hastings. "

Lord Brett McLean said " I wish Tuk Tuk many years of successful and happy trading here in Hastings and am very happy they have been welcomed to Hastings with open arms."

Grand opening of Tuk Tuk

1. Contributed

Grand opening of Tuk Tuk Photo: Submitted

Mayor of Hastings trying out Pan Asian cuisine

2. Contributed

Mayor of Hastings trying out Pan Asian cuisine Photo: Submitted

Platinum Champion, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Mayor of Hastings in Tuk Tuk

3. Contributed

Platinum Champion, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Mayor of Hastings in Tuk Tuk Photo: Submitted

Tuk Tuks chef cooking in the open kitchen

4. Contributed

Tuk Tuks chef cooking in the open kitchen Photo: Submitted

