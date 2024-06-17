Platinum Champion celebrates Sussex Day
Sunday, June 16, better known as Sussex Day recognises all the positive elements about Sussex including its innovative and entrepreneurial business sector, charitable and voluntary organisations that add value to the community and its diverse arts and culture.
Sussex Day was re-established by the late Ian Steedman who was the founder of Sussex Day.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who also doubles as the Sussex Day Champion for the Hastings area organised a Sussex Day event at the Ore Community Centre in Hastings which boasted a number of exhibition stands promoting services and products from Sussex based businesses and charities, live displays by the RX Hastings Morris Dancers and a demonstration by the East Sussex Fire And Rescue Service.
Special guests included The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, The Past Immediate Mayor of Hastings Councillor Margi O'callaghan and Danielle Evans who is the current Miss Hastings who will be entering the Miss Great Britain competition later this year.
