Platinum Champion elected President of Hastings Lions
Hastings Lions CIO welcomed their new President Lord Brett McLean on Tuesday.
Brett said " I'm honoured and privileged to take on the role as President once again for the municipal year 2025 to 2026.
My first official duty as President will be to present the Immediate Past President Hayley Luck with her Past President medal in recognition for her commitment, dedication, enthusiasm and service as President of the club, it wasn't an easy year due to various trials and tribulation which included the unforseen circumstances surrounding the postponement of this year's March based Hastings Half Marathon which is now rescheduled for Sunday October 5th.
Hastings Lions CIO form part of the largest global service charity in the world with fast approaching 1.5 million volunteers in 200 countries around the world.
Hastings Lions Club CIO during the last municipal year donated nearly £60,000 to local good causes including equipment, projects and tolocal individuals needing support.
Last month the organisation donated a whopping £25,000 to the Kent Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance so they could purchase a new rapid response vehicle which was match funded by South East Lions.
Hastings Lions have a Facebook page titled Lions Club of Hastings which had all the latest information about the organisation..