Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon and Awards Ceremony

Recipients for this year's Lord Award included Margaret Hayles who set up a charity called Dreams Come True and during her lifetime raised over £185,000 for children with disabilities, John and Wendy Cattaway who collectively have volunteered just over 80 years service to the Lions Clubs of Hastings and at regional level, David and Linda Carr-Taylor who were pioneers of producing English wine and had provided employment opportunities for local people for over 50 years, Jacy Kilvert from HVA who was instrumental in the organisation of the Hastings section of the nationwide Baton of Hope UK tour promoting suicide prevention and awareness, Jamie Hancock who volunteers upto 50 hours a week litter picking and weeding public spaces, the Homelessness Unity Group for services to welfare and charity, Roy Potter of SUDwell for inventing the recyclable durable , permeable sustainable paving slabs from unwanted waste products such as old upvc windows and doors, Wellington boots, cleaned medical waste, glass and plastics of any colour and type, Cllr Abul Azad in recognition for his public and voluntary service to East Sussex, Graham Orange Ansell a 247 taxi driver who donates his tips to local charity supporting disabled and terminally ill children and of whom provides a free patient transport service for disabled children and their parents, Sharon Rhodes for providing over 20 years of mental health advocacy and being the founder of Maslow Housing Cooperative and Stagecoach South East buses for their contribution to charity, the environment and business.