Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon and Awards Ceremony

The annual Hastings Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon and presentation of awards took place at Sussex Coast College Hastings.
Over 70 attendees from a selection of businesses, charities, voluntary organisations and local government attended the event including the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council Cllr Abul Azad, Deputy Mayor of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden, Past Mayors for the city of Brighton and Hove Lyndq Hyde and Denise Cobb and from televisions Google Sandra Martin.
The event included live performance from Pipe Major Hamilton Bracken and Drummer Hugh Alexander JP and keyboard renditions from musical student Lucas Pullen.
A special auction selling 2 books about Lord Brett McLean raised £130.oo for the Homelessness Unity Group ( HUG Project).
Following lunch the annual Lord Award Presentation took place recognising individuals or organisations that are dedicated and committed to making a positive difference within the community.
Recipients for this year's Lord Award included Margaret Hayles who set up a charity called Dreams Come True and during her lifetime raised over £185,000 for children with disabilities, John and Wendy Cattaway who collectively have volunteered just over 80 years service to the Lions Clubs of Hastings and at regional level, David and Linda Carr-Taylor who were pioneers of producing English wine and had provided employment opportunities for local people for over 50 years, Jacy Kilvert from HVA who was instrumental in the organisation of the Hastings section of the nationwide Baton of Hope UK tour promoting suicide prevention and awareness, Jamie Hancock who volunteers upto 50 hours a week litter picking and weeding public spaces, the Homelessness Unity Group for services to welfare and charity, Roy Potter of SUDwell for inventing the recyclable durable , permeable sustainable paving slabs from unwanted waste products such as old upvc windows and doors, Wellington boots, cleaned medical waste, glass and plastics of any colour and type, Cllr Abul Azad in recognition for his public and voluntary service to East Sussex, Graham Orange Ansell a 247 taxi driver who donates his tips to local charity supporting disabled and terminally ill children and of whom provides a free patient transport service for disabled children and their parents, Sharon Rhodes for providing over 20 years of mental health advocacy and being the founder of Maslow Housing Cooperative and Stagecoach South East buses for their contribution to charity, the environment and business.