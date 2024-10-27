Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Week business luncheon at college

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 27th Oct 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 09:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean held a special networking luncheon as part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations at Sussex Coast College Hastings.

The Hastings Week luncheon is designed to celebrate everything that's positive about Hastings and connects business's, community groups & charities with local government representatives.

Special guests included Sandra Martin from Gogglebox, Igor Grohotsky winner of The Voice, The Chairman of Rother District Council, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne and Polegate and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The luncheon raised money for LIBRA ( Lions International Blood Research Appeal) based at King's College Hospital in London.

Dignitaries at the Hastings Week luncheon held at Sussex Coast College HastingsDignitaries at the Hastings Week luncheon held at Sussex Coast College Hastings
Dignitaries at the Hastings Week luncheon held at Sussex Coast College Hastings

The event was held at Coast Restaurant which is a special training restaurant for hospitality students at Sussex Coast College Hastings.

Lord Brett McLean said: "As always these quarterly luncheons are pivotal to connecting businesses and community organisations together under one roof and give representatives from local government an opportunity to celebrate some of the positive organisations that operate across the County.

Igor Grohotsky from televisions The Voice performed live at the luncheon.

The next luncheon is planned for February 2025.

Related topics:East Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice