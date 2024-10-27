Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Week business luncheon at college
The Hastings Week luncheon is designed to celebrate everything that's positive about Hastings and connects business's, community groups & charities with local government representatives.
Special guests included Sandra Martin from Gogglebox, Igor Grohotsky winner of The Voice, The Chairman of Rother District Council, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne and Polegate and Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean.
The luncheon raised money for LIBRA ( Lions International Blood Research Appeal) based at King's College Hospital in London.
The event was held at Coast Restaurant which is a special training restaurant for hospitality students at Sussex Coast College Hastings.
Lord Brett McLean said: "As always these quarterly luncheons are pivotal to connecting businesses and community organisations together under one roof and give representatives from local government an opportunity to celebrate some of the positive organisations that operate across the County.
Igor Grohotsky from televisions The Voice performed live at the luncheon.
The next luncheon is planned for February 2025.