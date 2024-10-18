Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Week luncheon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean hosted a special business and community luncheon as part of the annual Hastings Week celebrations which saw an array of Civic dignitaries, representatives from business, charities and community groups come together with special guests.

Special guests included Sandra Martin from Gogglebox, Igor Grohotsky the Winner of The Voice Ukraine, the Chairman of Rother District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne and Polegate.

District Governor for South East Lions also attended the luncheon with a collection box which raised £100 for the Lions International Blood Research Appeal based at King's College Hospital in London.

Igor Grohotsky performed live at the lunch.

Igor Grohotsky Winner of The Voice Ukraine pictured with the Past Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Abul Azad who is also the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council

Lord Brett McLean said " The lunch helps to showcase and celebrate some of the positive elements about Hastings such as products and services provided by local businesses, the fantastic work provided by charities and voluntary organisations that add great value to our community."