Platinum Champion hosts Hastings Week luncheon
Special guests included Sandra Martin from Gogglebox, Igor Grohotsky the Winner of The Voice Ukraine, the Chairman of Rother District Council, The Mayors of Eastbourne and Polegate.
District Governor for South East Lions also attended the luncheon with a collection box which raised £100 for the Lions International Blood Research Appeal based at King's College Hospital in London.
Igor Grohotsky performed live at the lunch.
Lord Brett McLean said " The lunch helps to showcase and celebrate some of the positive elements about Hastings such as products and services provided by local businesses, the fantastic work provided by charities and voluntary organisations that add great value to our community."