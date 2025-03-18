Platinum Champion invited to Iftar celebrations in Bexhill

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to participate in this year's Iftar festivities in Bexhill on sea.

The Bexhill Islamic and Masjid Centre held their Iftar celebrations at Bexhill Mosque last Sunday.

The event which forms the ending of Ramadan was held at the Bexhill Mosque.

Special guests from the wider community were invited to attend this special event which included Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean, Bishop Laurie Green, The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Richard Thomas and Past Mayor

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean speaking at the event of Iftar

of Hastings Cllr Nigel Sinden.

A number of presentations were also delivered at the event including the benefits of fair trade products by Jack Docherty who explained how faretrade products help overseas communities with a guaranteed fare price for farmers products and schooling for children.

Sussex Police spoke about community safety ,equality and diversity whilst Lord Brett McLean spoke about the importance of friendship and community and the importance of adding value to our communities and look out for our neighbours and friends and those less fortunate than ourselves.

County Councillor and Past Mayor of Bexhill Cllr Abul Azad said " Thank you to everyone for attending and making this Iftar a very successful event."