Platinum Champion joins 42 bearers for Baton Of Hope

The Baton of Hope is a monumental symbol offering hope to those experiencing dark days and pays tribute to those who have sadly lost their lives prematurely by their own hand as a result of not getting help or support when needed.

Each baton bearer had a story as to why they were carrying the Baton.

Lord Brett's personal story included living with an alcoholic and gambling father who had a temper, to being groomed and then being rejected by family members who said to him " that he was a mistake that should never have been born" following the nationwide publicity Brett received through an inheritance dispute that he single handedly won through self representation.

Brett said " The reason I plough so much of my time and resources into the community is due to not having a family and having been a suicide survivor myself I now value life and those that Im able to assist."

"Life is precious and in my role as a funeral director I'm often reminded about the fragility of life and that when we experience dark days, lighter days follow, it's also pivotal to remember that when we are need of support, to reach out to a friend or relative as its ok not to be ok."

The Baton of Hope came to Hastings on Tuesday 23rd September as part of a nationwide tour promoting suicide prevention and awareness of suicide.

During the Hastings tour Tescos community champions held a number of fundraising activities which raised £1,300 for the Baton of Hope.

To help spread the awareness of such a pivotal subject the event was supported by an array of organisations including the Hastings Lions CIO, Stagecoach South East, Ore Community Centre and the team based at Hastings Voluntary Action ( HVA).

Fellow Baton bearer Beki Deniro said " It was an amazing event that I shall always remember."

Nathan Dunbar who was Baton bearer number three said " It was an epic event to be a part of, I'm so proud of the unity and friendship that has been created as a result of this once in a lifetime event."

Brett said " This event has touched people's hearts and minds and a huge vote of thanks must be given to Steve, Jacy and Su and the remainder of the HVA team for all their hard work, dedication and commitment to getting the Baton of Hope to Hastings."

