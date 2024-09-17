Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean supports Spike Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean supports National Spike Awareness Week

The Security Industry Authority (SIA) and Sussex Police are taking part in National Spike Awareness Week which runs from September 16 to 22.

Lord Brett who is also a licensed SIA officer and his team will be educating and promoting the dangers of spiking this week to customers at The Picture Play House located in Bexhill on sea.

The Picture Play House is one of 832 JD Wetherspoon outlets operating across the UK and is the number one Wetherspoon business in East and West Sussex.

SIA and Police Officers joined by Cllr Abul Azad and Cllr Jimmy Stanger promoting Spike Awareness Week.

Spiking is the process where an unsuspecting individual has their drink contaminated with a substance resulting in the person suffering from a number of symptoms including dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion and even sedation thus making the victim vulnerable and susceptible to becoming a victim of crime.

The Picture Play House operates a zero tolerance policy on spiking and anyone caught spiking a customer's drink would receive a lifetime ban from the premises and face prosecution.

Lord Brett McLean said: "Spike Awareness Week is an important educational event that allows SIA and Police officers additional time and resources to promote the dangers of spiking, anybody visiting a public house should always protect their drink and never leave their drink unattended."

The Security Industry Authority was set up 20 years ago by the Home Department to safeguard the welfare of the general public.