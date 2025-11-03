Platinum Champion pays tribute to the late Prunella Scales

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 22:37 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 13:08 GMT
The late Prunella Scales with her husband Timothy West CBE who predeceased her and Lord Brett McLeanplaceholder image
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean paid tribute to Fawlty Towers actress Prunella Scales following her sad passing last week.

He said: "Prunella was a renowned actress well known across the field of television, but with particular emphasis on the legendary comedy programme known as Fawlty Towers.

"Her acting skills were simply amazing, her dedication, commitment, enthusiasm, passion and drive, her legacy will live on in DVDs and re-runs where we can still enjoy watching her performances.

"Both Prunella and her late husband Timothy West CBE will be dearly missed, but at least they are both now reunited in death and can rest in eternal peace.

"My thoughts go to their family, close friends, colleagues, neighbours and the generations of fans, Patricia and Timothy will be greatly missed."

