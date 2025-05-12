Platinum Champion presents cheque to Bexhill In Bloom

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean presented a cheque to Bexhill In Bloom

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who doubles as the President of Bexhill In Bloom presented a cheque to the organisations Chairman Margaret Garcia.

The donation was a percentage share raised from Lord Brett McLean's 50th Charity Birthday Fundraising Concert held earlier on in the year.

Bexhill In Bloom like most Voluntary and charitable organisations relies heavily on public donations to ensure continued operations.

The organisations aim is to make Bexhill on sea more attractive for residents and visitors through the use of horticulture.

The volunteers meet every Thursday afternoon from 1pm to 3pm at the Sensory Garden in Egerton Park in Bexhill on sea and are always on the look out for new volunteers to join the existing team ( no experience necessary as qualified horticulturalists are on site).

If you would like further information please contact Bexhill In Bloom via the organisations Facebook page or pop down to Egerton Park on a Thursday afternoon.