Platinum Champion promotes Stagecoach Wave Services

The 99 Wave service operates every 20 minutes and using the government's capped fares scheme means an adult return journey is £6.00 from Hastings to Eastbourne ( £3.00 each way).

Lord Brett McLean said: "If people are looking for a cost effective day out, why not let the bus take the fuss, use the 99 service from Hastings which connects towns together including Bexhill and Pevensey and finishing at Eastbourne.

"One can then swap the bus for the Stagecoach Dotto Train to take in the sights of Eastbourne's sunshine coastline."

The Dotto Train serves the seafront including Eastbourne Pier and is also operated by Stagecoach South East.

The Wave services are expected to be extremely busy due to this weeks airshow and then again on 16th and 23rd September when the last fully operational paddle steamer in the world the PS Waverley will dock at Eastbourne Pier.

1 . Contributed Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean behind the wheel of the Dotto Train Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The PS Waverley docking at Eastbourne Pier last year which will be visiting Eastbourne Pier next month Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Lotd Brett McLean with the Stagecoach South East Dotto Train Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed The Stagecoach South East Dotto Train Photo: Submitted