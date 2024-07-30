Platinum Champion says use The Wave to visit Waverley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean says Use The Stagecoach South East Wave 99 service to visit the PS Waverley in Eastbourne.

The PS Waverley will be docking at Eastbourne Pier on Thursday, September 12 at 3pm and will be offering a number of ticketed cruises throughout the day including trips to Beachy Head, The Seven Sisters and Shoreham.

The renowned Waverley is the last fully operational sea going Paddle Steamer in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Eastbourne Pier to have a glance of the famous vessel with 1,000+ travelling on the ship during the afternoon and evening.

Stagecoach South East bosses with Platinum Champion.

Crowd control measures will be put in place to allow passenger and visitor flows.

Stagecoach South East operate the Wave Service from Hastings and Bexhill direct to Eastbourne Pier with buses running every 20 minutes.

Lord Brett McLean said: "To ease the issue of parking, why not jump on the Stagecoach South East Wave service for £4 return (using the Government's £2 capped fare scheme) take in the beautiful coastal urban and countryside views and enjoy the ride alighting at Eastbourne Pier.

"Use the Wave to visit the Waverley. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platinum Champion and National Piers Chairman on the PS Waverley.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar the owner of Eastbourne Pier said: " I am delighted that the Waverley is docking at Eastbourne Pier, the investment I have put into this Pier to ensure the return of Waverley was worth every pound, it will be a very special day that I look forward to being a part of."