Platinum Champion says use The Wave to visit Waverley
The PS Waverley will be docking at Eastbourne Pier on Thursday, September 12 at 3pm and will be offering a number of ticketed cruises throughout the day including trips to Beachy Head, The Seven Sisters and Shoreham.
The renowned Waverley is the last fully operational sea going Paddle Steamer in the world.
Thousands of visitors are expected to visit Eastbourne Pier to have a glance of the famous vessel with 1,000+ travelling on the ship during the afternoon and evening.
Crowd control measures will be put in place to allow passenger and visitor flows.
Stagecoach South East operate the Wave Service from Hastings and Bexhill direct to Eastbourne Pier with buses running every 20 minutes.
Lord Brett McLean said: "To ease the issue of parking, why not jump on the Stagecoach South East Wave service for £4 return (using the Government's £2 capped fare scheme) take in the beautiful coastal urban and countryside views and enjoy the ride alighting at Eastbourne Pier.
"Use the Wave to visit the Waverley. "
Sheikh Abid Gulzar the owner of Eastbourne Pier said: " I am delighted that the Waverley is docking at Eastbourne Pier, the investment I have put into this Pier to ensure the return of Waverley was worth every pound, it will be a very special day that I look forward to being a part of."
The PS Waverley Excursions website says that all trips on September 12 are nearly at full capacity.
