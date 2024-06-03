Platinum Champion stands with Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts for a special charity fundraising concert raising money for urgent medical supplies.

The special fundraising concert was held at The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne on International Children's Day, organised by local vocalist and instrumentalist, renowned Sussex based entertainer Rick Bonner.

Special guest performers included the Winner of The Ukrainian Voice television show Igor Grohotsky with performances by Lana Bright, Rick Bonner and Julia Lypova.

The event raised an incredible £1,110.00 which will be used to fund urgent medical supplies for Ukrainian citizens and frontline personnel in the war torn country.

Ukrainian Voice winner Igor Grohotsky with the Platinum Champion and Deputy Mayor.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said: "This week represents the start of National Month of Community which leads on to The Big Help Out next weekend which are two very important campaigns aimed at the recruitment of volunteers and designed to lend a hand and add value across our communities.

"This concert is no exception from the ethos of lending a hand and helping out, through the wonderful complimentary entertainment provided tonight by Grohotsky, Lana, Rick and Julia and the support of The Cavendish Hotel and the many other volunteers who helped put on this event an amazing £1,110.00 has been raised which will help many people during their time of urgent need."

Rick Bonner who organised the event said: "The Ukrainian people are so thankful for the support given by the lovely people of Eastbourne and how our support has helped save the lives of hundreds of injured Ukrainian people."

The Deputy Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Ricketts added: "It was a wonderful event raising much-needed funds for those in trouble during their time of need.