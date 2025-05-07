Platinum Champion supports Hailsham Railway Club VE Day celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined members of the Hailsham Railway Club to support their VE Day celebrations.

The Hailsham Railway Club meets weekly at The Undrrground Youth Centre in Western Road Hailsham and provides a safe space for those that are over 55 years of age and want to make new friendships whilst enjoying a cuppa and other light refreshments whilst partaking over a number of social activities including bingo, snooker, chit chats and musical entertainment.

The VE Day event also received a visit by Rob Reaks the Chief Commercial Officer for Lightning Fibre who presented the club with a cheque donation for £250.oo which will be used to maintain the operational costs for the club.

The club is operated by a team of volunteers including Mel Martin and Hailsham Town Councillors Anne-Marie Ricketts and Anne Blake Coggins.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with Deputy Mayor Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts and volunteers at the Hailsham Railway Club

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " Today we pay tribute to our Veterans who's courage, resilience, loyalty, dedication, commitment and duty to the United Kingdom paid off 80 years ago as we commemorate the end of the second world war, we must also thank our current military personnel who are facing conflict and finally we must thank volunteers who add value to many people's lives and are quite simply the backbone of our local communities. "