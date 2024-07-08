Platinum Champion supports health and wellbeing workshop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean supported a health and wellbeing workshop which was held in Collington in Bexhill on sea at the weekend.

The special workshop was organised at St Augustines Church Hall in Collington Bexhill on sea on Sunday.

The event was aimed for members of the public to view the latest services and products available from the voluntary, statutory and private commercial sectors to aid with physical, emotional and mental health.

It had specific emphasis on ethnic minority groups who often find access to services more challenging due to communication barriers.

Platinum Champion Brett with Cllr Azad.

Special guests also included East Sussex County Councillor Abul Azad.

Lord Brett said: "This was a great event aimed at helping to support some of the most vulnerable within our communities.