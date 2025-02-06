Platinum Champion supports Polegate Drama Group
Special guests who attended the event included the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who consorted the Vice Chairman, The Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar, The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Richard Thomas, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Seaford, Battle and Hailsham and the Deputy Mayors of Peacehaven and Polegate, and the Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council.
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It was a wonderfully enjoyable show consisting of fantastic vocals, dance routines, choreography and costumes.
The passion and drive from the performers was outstanding.