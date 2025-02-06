Platinum Champion supports Polegate Drama Group

By Lord Brett McLean
Contributor
Published 6th Feb 2025, 21:55 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined civic dignitaries who were invited by the Polegate Drama Group who put on their 53rd annual pantomime based on the Disney fairytale Sleeping Beauty.

Special guests who attended the event included the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who consorted the Vice Chairman, The Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar, The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Richard Thomas, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Seaford, Battle and Hailsham and the Deputy Mayors of Peacehaven and Polegate, and the Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It was a wonderfully enjoyable show consisting of fantastic vocals, dance routines, choreography and costumes.

The passion and drive from the performers was outstanding.

Related topics:DisneyEast Sussex County Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice