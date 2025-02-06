Platinum Champion supports Polegate Drama Group

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined civic dignitaries who were invited by the Polegate Drama Group who put on their 53rd annual pantomime based on the Disney fairytale Sleeping Beauty.

Special guests who attended the event included the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council, Cllr Abul Azad, Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean who consorted the Vice Chairman, The Mayor of Polegate Cllr Dan Dunbar, The Chairman of Rother District Council Cllr Richard Thomas, The Mayors of Eastbourne, Seaford, Battle and Hailsham and the Deputy Mayors of Peacehaven and Polegate, and the Vice Chairman of Wealden District Council.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It was a wonderfully enjoyable show consisting of fantastic vocals, dance routines, choreography and costumes.

The passion and drive from the performers was outstanding.