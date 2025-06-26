Platinum Champion supports Small Charity Week

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean is supporting Small Charity Week the national campaign that promotes and recognises the contributions of small independent charities.

This week is national Small Charity Week in which local independent charities are recognised for their contribution to local communities.

This week celebrates the added value given by small charities and recognises the big difference they make.

The campaign is a celebratory campaign of recognition whilst doubling as an opportunity for volunteer recruitment.

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean with a combination of small charities

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " Small charities are the backbone and heartbeat of our local communities, the dedication, commitment, passion, enthusiasm and drive which is spectacularly donated by those serving within small charities to benefit our communities is unending and helps to enrich the lives of others, we must recognise their contribution and thank them for their continued efforts."