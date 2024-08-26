Platinum Champion supports Ukrainian concert
Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Mayors of Polegate and Hailsham and the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham at a special fundraising concert in Eastbourne raising funds for urgent medical care.
Musical entertainer Rick Bonner organised a fundraising concert at The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne to help raise much needed funds for those currently on the Ukrainian frontline.
The concert had a number of performers including the winner of the Ukrainian Voice Igor Grohotsky.
A donation bucket and raffle raised an amazing £1,125.00 which will be used to purchase emergency medicines and equipment for civilians and military personnel based in the war torn country.
Further concerts are planned throughout the year.
