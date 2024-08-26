Platinum Champion supports Ukrainian concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined the Mayors of Polegate and Hailsham and the Deputy Mayor of Hailsham at a special fundraising concert in Eastbourne raising funds for urgent medical care.

Musical entertainer Rick Bonner organised a fundraising concert at The Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne to help raise much needed funds for those currently on the Ukrainian frontline.

The concert had a number of performers including the winner of the Ukrainian Voice Igor Grohotsky.

A donation bucket and raffle raised an amazing £1,125.00 which will be used to purchase emergency medicines and equipment for civilians and military personnel based in the war torn country.

Further concerts are planned throughout the year.