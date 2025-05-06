Platinum Champion supports VE Day Charity Concert in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean joined Mayors from across the County at a special charity fundraising concert to commemorate the end of World War II whilst raising funds for urgent medical supplies for frontline military personnel and civilians caught up within the conflict in Ukraine.

The Civic delegation included the Mayors of Eastbourne Candy Vaugn, Polegate Dan Dunbar and Seaford Sally Markwell.

The entertainment was provided by Sussex entertainer Rick Bonner and Ukrainian vocalist Lara Bright ably supported by The Sounds of Swing big band.

Civic guests and volunteers at the Cavendish Hotel in Eastbourne

Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " This event is very special as it allows us the opportunity to thank our Veterans ( two of which are here tonight ) who have fought to defend the United Kingdom and to thank those

currently facing conflict in Ukraine For their courage resilience, loyalty and duty.

In addition to our Veterans we need to thank volunteers who are pivotal to our communities and of whom add great value to many people, this evenings special concert was organised by volunteers and for without their time and effort none of this would be possible.