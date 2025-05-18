Platinum Champion supports Vyshyvanka Day for Ukraine

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean was invited to attend the Vyshvanka Day event held at Concordia Hall in St. Leonard's on sea.

Vyshvanka Day is a celebratory day that focuses on art and culture but with special emphasis on embroidery.

The event included Ukrainian costumes, cuisine and dance and vocal performances by Voyla Voices Choir and the Culbaba Theatre Ukrainian Women's Ensemble.

Hundreds attended the event which doubled as a fundraising event to purchase urgent medical supplies for frontline military personnel and civilians caught up within the current Ukrainian conflict.

Lord Brett McLean said: "Today's event was particularly special due to the fact that it was organised by volunteers, everyone involved with this event did so, knowing that it would provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for those in desperate need currently in Ukraine that are experiencing destruction, injury and even death.

"Community is Unity and such events add value to so many lives, volunteers are the backbone of our communities."

1 . Contributed Ukrainian citizens in traditional costume to help celebrate Vyshvanka Day of Embroidery Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Culbaba Theatre performing a traditional Ukrainian folk dance. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean pictured with the Ukrainian Women's Ensemble Culbaba Theatre. Photo: Submitted