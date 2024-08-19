Platinum Champion thanks local business for their donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local signage business called Thompsons Advertising and Signs in Bexhill has donated a brand new metal A-board sign to the HUG Project.

Rhett Thompson of Thomson Advertising has very kindly donated a brand new A board sign for the Bexhill based HUG charity which is based at St. Barnabas Church in Sea Road.

HUG which is the abbreviation for the Bexhill and Rother Homelessness Unity Group provides homeless people, those in temporary accommodation and low incomes, those that are socially isolated and a need a chat with a free breakfast on a Monday and Thursday morning and a free lunch on a Saturday afternoon.

The charity also provides free laundry and showering facilities and a signposting services for vulnerable people to receive extra multi agency support.

Bell from HUG with Platinum Champion and Rhett Thompson.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean said " It's wonderful to see a small independent business able to assist a local charity that adds value to many people whilst they are experiencing a challenging time.

A huge thank you must be given to Rhett Thompson from Thomson Advertising who has been a sign writer based in Bexhill for nearly 50 years.