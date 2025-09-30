Platinum Champion to host annual Hastings Day Luncheon

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be hosting his annual Hastings Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon on Hastings Day.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean will be hosting his annual Hastings Day Business and Community Networking Luncheon on 14th October at Sussex Coast College Hastings ( Station Plaza Campus).

The luncheon will consist of face to face networking with representatives from businesses, charities, community groups and local government, a sit down 2 course lunch, roller banner wall and a keynote speaker.

Anyone wishing to attend the lunch are advised to email [email protected] or direct message him as places go quickly.