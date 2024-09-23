Platinum Champion to host annual Hastings Week lunch
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The luncheon will be raising funds for LIBRA ( Lions International Blood Research Appeal) which is the official blood charity for the King's College Hospital in London.
A number of special guests will be attending including Igor Grohotsky who was a winner of televisions The Voice, Sandra Martin from Gogglebox and Miss Great Britain contestant Miss Hastings 2024 Danielle Evans.
Also in attendance will be the Chairman of Rother District Council and the Mayors of Eastbourne, Polegate, Seaford and Hailsham.
Lord Brett said: "This is a great event that connects representatives from businesses, community groups, charities and local government all under one roof, it provides a great networking and educational opportunities for all those in attendance."
The last luncheon generated around £9,000 of business for the organisations in attendance.
If you would like to attend this event please email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.