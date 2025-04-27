Platinum Champion visits care drop in event in Eastbourne

The Care and Support Provider Drop In Event was organised by East Sussex County Council and provided exhibition space for forty various community support organisations from the statutory, private commercial and charitable sectors.

Organisations that exhibited included Age Concern, Care For The Carers, Citizens Advice Bureau, East Sussex County Councils Library and Business Support Services, Direct Payments Setvices, Trading Standards Department, East Sussex Fire And Rescue Service, Federation of Small Businesses ( FSB), Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Vision Support, NHS Healthcare, Mark Bates Insurance Services, Autism

Services, One You Healthcare and

Warm Home Check Service.

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean attended the event with Cllr Abul Azad who doubles as the Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and Shamin Ahmed Director for HCI (Holistic Care Innovation).

Lord Brett McLean said " It was an enjoyable event which I found very educational, eye opening and extremely useful.

The event shared a number of useful practices, promoted a number of services that add value to the community and to the lives of individuals who may find life a challenge.

It was a pleasure to meet old and new colleagues and friends who travelled from across the County to this excellent event organised by our County Council.'

