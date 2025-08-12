Platinum Champion visits Greensleeves Care Home
The residents discussed a number of topics including the proposed reorganisation of local government, various local amenities including the pier, shopping centre, care services and reminiscing about the aftermath of World War II.
Grosvenor House was the first women's hotel to be set up by the former Women's Voluntary Service following the second world war where women who felt vulnerable after loosing loved ones or property needed somewhere to live whilst paying a nominal rent, as these ladies continued to reside and got older , they required care and hence the creation of Grosvenor House residential care home.
In the mid 1990's the Women's Voluntary Service rebranded to become the Royal Voluntary Service after the then Duchess of Cornwall became the charities Patron, (the current Queen) and the residential side of the charity evolved and adopted its own corporate identity known as the Greensleeves Charitable Trust named after the Women's Voluntary Service Green sleeved uniforms.
Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a pleasure to pop into Grosvenor House and speak to the residents as part of their community engagement policy, we discussed a number of topics emanating from the past to current affairs including the Grosvenor House charity calendar where funds raised will be donated to the homes disability vehicle fund."
Calendars are available for purchase at £10 and are available from Grosvenor House, The Bo-Peep public house and MLC Funerals Ltd in Little Common.