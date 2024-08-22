Platinum Champion visits Warm Welcome Space in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Royal Voluntary Service Platinum Champion Lord Brett McLean visited the Warm Welcome Space at Calvert Methodist Church in Hastings recently.

The Warm Welcome Space is a voluntary outreach service run by volunteers every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and offers visitors the oppprtunity to socialise with others over free tea, coffee and biscuits.

At 12noon the voluntary organisation provides attendees with a free hot main meal and desert.

The organisation works with other local charities and voluntary organisations to support their visitors with help with writing CVs to aid with the recruitment of employment, to replace broken white goods such as cookers, washing machines and fridges and help with emergency gas and electric.

Platinum Champion pictured with Warm Welcome Space volunteers.

The service attracts up to 30 guests every week of varying ages.

The project has been operating for just over three years and started out as a coffee morning.

The organisation's funds are depleted and they are in desperate need for extra funds.

Lord Brett McLean said: "It was a real pleasure to meet the dedicated volunteers who are committed to adding value and purpose to so many people. If there are any organisations out there that can assist with fundraising, I know the organisations volunteers and members would be extremely grateful."

MLC Funerals Ltd presented a donation cheque for £50 to help pay for tea, coffee, milk, sugar and biscuits for the Warm Welcome Space.

Lord Brett McLean, who is also the Director of MLC, said: " A cup of tea, coffee and a biscuit can help provide great comfort to a person in their time of need, so if my business can provide a little bit of comfort to those in need that as far as I'm concerned is a great investment."

If anyone is able to assist the organisation or requires further information they are asked to call Elaine on 07932890871.