Play area refurbishment in Chichester moves a step forward

The refurbishment of several parks in Chichester has moved a step closer after Chichester District councillors approved the supplier that will deliver the project.

Last year, councillors highlighted the project as a key piece of work and agreed to invest more than £800,000 in refurbishing six play areas (Sherborne Road; Whyke Oval; the Amphitheatre; Priory Park; Florence Park; and Oaklands Park).

Last summer, members of Chichester District Council’s Green Spaces Team visited each of the play areas to find out from children, parents, grandparents and carers what they liked about each site and what needed improving.

This feedback was then used to put together a tender exercise and the council invited several play area specialists to bid for the work in line with the budget agreed by councillors. Three submissions were received, and the tenders were measured against criteria that focussed on community benefit, play and quality values.

Priory Park play area in Chichester

“Appointing the supplier for this fantastic project is a great way to start off the new year,” says Councillor Adrian Moss, Leader of Chichester District Council and Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Property. “We are very excited about what they have proposed for each of the sites and the next step will be to gather final comments and suggestions from play area users as part of a second stage of consultation that will take place.

“As you can imagine, there is a lot of initial work to be done beforehand, especially since we are working on several play areas. We expect that work will start after Easter, with the project largely completed by the end of the summer holidays.

“This is an exciting and ambitious plan to provide major upgrades to our city play areas and will bring significant benefits to younger families living in our district. Outside play areas are vital for helping our children develop physically, socially, creatively and emotionally, and I know that this project will make a huge difference.”

During the initial consultation exercise with users of Florence Park, people felt that the play area and equipment was of a good condition and that just a ‘light touch’ — including some new items — were needed, rather than a full refurbishment. The other play areas listed will be fully refurbished.

The project will include making each play area attractive to as wide a range of children as possible by installing inclusive play equipment that can be used by disabled children and those with health conditions and impairments.

Following the Cabinet decision, Chichester District Council will also be working with Chichester City Council to enhance play provision, and discussions will be taking place to see what other improvements could be made to benefit the community.

Play area users are encouraged to sign up to Chichester District Council’s ‘Let’s Talk Panel’ to make sure they are alerted when the second phase of consultation begins so that they can have their say. People can find out more and join the Let’s Talk Panel at: chichester.gov.uk/letstalkpanel