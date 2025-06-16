Players of People’s Postcode Lottery boost flexible funding for Chichester-based charity

For 35 years Children on the Edge has collaborated with communities facing some of the world's most challenging circumstances, providing crucial support to marginalised children. Their work ranges from delivering emergency shelter and sanitation to strengthening local child protection and ensuring access to education in conflict zones and refugee settlements.

"Having worked at Children on the Edge for over 25 years now, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the impact of flexible funding for the communities we work with time and time again. It’s honestly pretty remarkable," says Ben Wilkes, Children on the Edge COO. "Our big blue sky goal is a world where every child thrives, regardless of their background or the circumstances they face. This kind of funding says, 'We trust you. We can see your track record and we want you to do what you do best’."

Flexible funding is vital for Children on the Edge. It allows them to adapt swiftly to unpredictable situations, resource local partners effectively, and invest in essential but often less visible core costs like staff training and robust monitoring systems. This approach ensures that resources are allocated effectively, and programmes remain sustainable in the long term.

This fifth grant from People's Postcode Lottery is a testament to what the charity describes as 'courageous funding'. People's Postcode Trust, funded by players, actively seeks innovative and bold ways to solve challenges, often supporting projects that might otherwise not get off the ground, or that aim to tackle power imbalances by ensuring development is genuinely led by local communities and civil society. This aligns perfectly with Children on the Edge's approach of resourcing local leadership and empowering communities to drive their own solutions.

Players of People's Postcode Lottery have collectively raised over £1.3 billion for charities and good causes. As previously reported by the Sussex Express, the charity has benefited from this support for several years, including funds that were instrumental in enabling education for Congolese refugee children in Uganda and supporting Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

This fifth grant will further enable the Chichester-based team and their partners overseas to continue their vital work, reaching those children who are most often overlooked.

1 . Contributed Extreme caste discrimination causes children to be ostracised from education, continuing a cycle of poverty and exclusion. These situations rarely garner media attention and are difficult to fund. Flexible funding allows Children on the Edge to support those children who are most marginalised and overlooked. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Local children Thea and Ariella show us their interpretation of flexible funding for Children on the Edge Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Bunkers surround the pre-school buildings supported by Children on the Edge, who work with displaced communities to ensure early learning for their children in the midst of armed conflict. Photo: Submitted