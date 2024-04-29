Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congolese refugee children living in Uganda are cut off from early years education at the most vital stage of their development. Chichester-based charity Children on the Edge are working alongside refugee communities in the Kyaka II refugee settlement, helping over 5,000 young children access early childhood education through their award-winningCluster Learning Model.

Rachel Bentley OBE, Children on the Edge Co-Founder and CEO said: "To create genuine impact for children living in volatile situations, we often seek innovative ways to solve challenges, like our Cluster Learning Model. Sometimes we need to be agile or even disruptive in order to bring change for the most marginalised children, so the courageous and flexible funding provided by Postcode Education Trust is a real catalyst in growing strength and sustainability for those who need it most.”

This is the fourth year players of People’s Postcode Lottery have supported Children on the Edge, and the third year they are supporting their work for refugee children in Uganda.

Circle time at the Cluster Group.

Eloise Armstrong, Fundraising Manager at Children on the Edge says: “It’s so encouraging to see players supporting charities helping children in the toughest situations around the world. At Children on the Edge we can see first-hand just how much funds from players of People’s Postcode Lottery are helping provide the best start in life for thousands of refugee children.”