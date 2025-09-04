Playing for Penny and raising awareness of breast cancer
Ladies from two football teams in West Sussex are coming together to play, raise money and highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness this weekend in a charity football match for friend of Horsham Eagles FC Penny Carpenter. Penny, from Crawley, has been diagnosed with metastatic metaplastic triple negative carcinoma of the breast with multiple lung metastasis and sternal disease, having already battled breast cancer for a year and a half.
With the condition being terminal, Penny's mum Tracey Ramsey set up a Go Fund Me Page 'Penny's Wishes' earlier in the year with a target of £7,000 to enable Penny, and her family, to create experiences with her girls, and a lasting legacy of memories for the two and a half year old twins when they grow up. With £5,500 of their target raised already they hope the charity football match on Sunday 7th September at Southwater FC will help them achieve their target.
Memories created so far have included a VIP visit to Brighton Sealife Centre, a short family break to the Cotswolds, a visit to the Heavy Horse and Country Show Ardingly, and time at the beach in the glorious summer sunshine that we've had in Sussex.
As Penny's cancer is now progressive (in her lungs, bones and liver) she has taken the difficult decision to stop all treatment and concentrate her energy on spending time with her loved ones. This means good and bad days though and recently, when not feeling well enough to go out, Penny spent the morning writing birthday cards for her girls up to the age of 21.
Penny has a clear message for all though which is "ladies, please keep checking your breasts, never be fearful and take treatment if you need to". Sadly Penny's condition wasn't addressed soon enough but she is an advocate for treatment working if caught early.
Horsham Eagles FC will be 'playing for Penny' against Southwater FC this Sunday the 7th of September at Southwater Sports Club, Church Lane, Southwater, RH13 9BT.
Event starts at 11am with kick-off at 11.30am (£2 spectator fee applies). Food and refreshments available along with a cake stall, raffle (with great prizes all generously donated by Horsham businesses), tombola, beat the goalie, keepie uppy and guess the weight of the footballs competitions.
Penny, her family and both football teams would love as many people as possible to come along and support on Sunday. Lilly-Jean and Frankie-Lin will be mascots for the teams and exchanging pennants in the opening ceremony immediately before kick-off.
