Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plumpton Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jumble sale will beat the village hall on Saturday October 26 at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Village Hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

Plumpton Flower Club are pleased to welcome Gill Homer who will present a demonstration entitled ‘Christmas Sparkle’, at the village hall, on Wednesday November 20 starting at 7.30pm. Entrance costs members £3 and visitors £8, which includes refreshments. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening with a chance to win one of Nina’s fabulous floral displays. For any enquiries please contact Jo Hale 07719887590 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Submitted article

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.