Plumpton Village News

ONCE UPON A TIME in Pantoland is the 50th anniversary production by Plumpton Pantomime Society and takes place at the village hall from Sunday 19th January to Saturday 25th January. In Pantoland Tiffany Tickle runs the local joke shop with her two children Tommy and Tilly but when the Spirit of Pantoland is kidnapped by the nasty witch Mouldywart not even the Tickles can get the citizens of Pantoland laughing. Can PC Pete and his trusty police dog Buster help the Tickles save the day? Will a visit to see the Fairy Grandmother give them the answers they seek? Will the characters of Pantoland ever get their happy ever laughter? This pantomime mash-up has all your favourite pantomime traditions and much loved characters all wrapped up in a completely original fairy tale and is the perfect way to celebrate the Pantomime Society’s 50th year. For tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/plumpton-green.

Jumble sale will be at the village hall on Saturday February 8, at 2pm, raising funds for the Village Hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday February 13 at 2pm, at the Church Annexe, when drawing and painting by watercolour will be demonstrated by Plumpton artist Lyndsey Smith. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB If you love flowers, and ever wondered how to arrange them, then why not become a member of our friendly group at Plumpton Flower Club. The talented and entertaining demonstrators showcase their skills while creating amazing floral designs. There is a raffle at the end of the evening, with a chance to win one of the wonderful floral creations. As well as demonstrations the Club have talks, an annual outing and social get togethers throughout the year. The Club’s first meeting at the village hall, this year is on Wednesday February 19 at 7.30pm, when Gaenor Circus will give a demonstration entitled ‘Up the Garden Path’. Membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (although the first visit is free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. Any enquiries please contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.