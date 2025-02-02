Plumpton Village News

Jumble sale will be at the village hall this Saturday (February 8), at 2pm, raising funds for the Village Hall. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday February 13 at 2pm, at the Church Annexe, when drawing and painting by watercolour will be demonstrated by Plumpton artist Lyndsey Smith. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB If you love flowers, and ever wondered how to arrange them, then why not become a member of Plumpton Flower Club. The talented and entertaining demonstrators showcase their skills at Flower Club meetings while creating amazing floral designs. There is a raffle at the end of the evening giving the chance to win one of the wonderful floral creations. As well as demonstrations the Club have talks, an annual outing and social get togethers. The Club’s first meeting at the village hall, this year is on Wednesday February 19 at 7.30pm, when Gaenor Circus will give a demonstration entitled ‘Up the Garden Path’. Membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (although the first visit is free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. Any enquiries please contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

Jumble sale raising funds for the Horticultural Society is at the village hall on Saturday March 1, at 2pm. At the same time you will be able to renew your membership or join the Horticultural Society and receive a Show Schedule with details of the classes at their Spring Show (April 5), Summer Show (August 2) and Autumn Show (September 20). For more information contact Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

Classics, Cars & Coffees will take place at The Plough, Plumpton Green, on Sunday March 23 from 10.30am to midday and beyond. Any vehicle, cars, bikes, trucks and tractors are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus. The Plough was refurbished over the winter and is looking great, so do stay on for a drink or lunch.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.