Plumpton Village News

Plumpton News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HELP PLANT TREES Plumpton College has 2,500 young trees to plant, with students and school children planting some of them there is still a way to go. Please help, everyone is welcome to go along and be part of the ReNature project at the College this Friday (March 7) from 9am to 11am. This project is not only about the rare or endangered biodiversity, but ‘nature everywhere, for everyone’. Meet at the Agrifood Centre entrance, at the College, at 9am, with gloves and a spade. There is ample parking close by. Hot drinks and pastries will be provided by the College. Please contact Plumpton Wildlife on [email protected] or Carole Nicholson on [email protected] and let them know if you will be joining them so that the College knows how many to cater for refreshments.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday March 13 at 2pm, at the Church Annexe. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jumble sale raising funds for Plumpton Athletic Junior Football Club will be at the village hall on Saturday March 15 at 2pm. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30 am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

User (UGC) Submitted

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB If you love flowers, and ever wondered how to arrange them then why not become a member of Plumpton Flower Club? Talented and entertaining demonstrators showcase their skills at Flower Club meetings while creating amazing floral designs. There is a raffle at the end of the evening giving the chance to win one of the wonderful floral creations. As well as demonstrations the Club have talks, an annual outing and social get togethers. The next meeting is on Wednesday March 19 at 7.30pm, when Stephen McDonnell-Daly will give a demonstration entitled ‘In the Moment’. Membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (although the first visit is free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. Any enquiries please contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

Classics, Cars & Coffees takes place at The Plough, Plumpton Green, on Sunday March 23 from 10.30am to midday and beyond. Any vehicle, cars, bikes, trucks and tractors are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus. The Plough was refurbished over the winter and is looking great, so do stay on for a drink or lunch.

Quiz Night Plumpton and East Chiltington Wildlife Group Chilli and Quiz Night is at The Fountain on Wednesday March 26 starting at 7pm. You can go along as a team (max 6 members) or join others on the night. The cost is £12.50 per person, book via [email protected] and let Jean know your choice - meat or vegetarian chilli and any other dietary requirements. Payment details are the same as for membership subs, via bank transfer to PECWG Sort code 09-01-28 Account no. 97009189 with 'quiz night' as the reference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spring SHOW, organised by Plumpton and District Horticultural Society, is at the village hall on Saturday April 5. There are classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and everyone is invited to take part. For a schedule with details of the classes call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051. Entries need to be at the hall on the day between 8.30am and 9.30am. Also, everyone is very welcome, from 2pm, to view the exhibits. There will also be refreshments and a tombola.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.