Plumpton Village News

Plumpton News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RENATURE PLUMPTON Open Evening takes place on Monday March 31 from 7pm to 9.30pm at Plumpton village hall. Have you been wondering what ‘ReNature Plumpton’ is all about? The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. But it need not be, Plumpton can fight this trend. Do go along and find out what can be done to give nature a helping hand. Also, hear what Plumpton College and the Racecourse are doing and find out how you can help. Cheese and wine will be served. ReNature Plumpton is a partnership project between Plumpton and East Chiltington Wildlife Group and Plumpton Parish Council. To give them an idea of numbers please email [email protected] or [email protected] or Carole Nicholson at [email protected].

Spring SHOW, organised by Plumpton and District Horticultural Society, takes place at the village hall on Saturday April 5. There are classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and everyone is invited to take part. For a schedule with details of the classes call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051. Entries need to be at the hall on the day between 8.30am and 9.30am. Also, everyone is very welcome, from 2pm, to view the exhibits. There will also be refreshments and a tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday April 10 at 2pm, at the Church Annexe, for a card making demonstration. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

User (UGC) Submitted

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB meet at the village hall on Wednesday April 16, at 7pm, when Jacqueline Aviolet will give a talk entitled ‘All about Roses’. Flower Club membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (although the first visit is free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening along with the chance to purchase roses and perennials. For more details contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

Jumble sale raising funds for Honeybees Preschool is at the village hall on Saturday April 26 at 2pm. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30 am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

flora survey You are invited to take part in a flora survey of the TECT field in East Chiltington on Sunday May 4 starting at 10am. The survey will help to monitor changes in plant diversity and health in the area and contribute to local records. For more information email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.