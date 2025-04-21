Plumpton Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jumble sale raising funds for Honeybees Preschool is at the village hall this Saturday (April 26) at 2pm. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30 am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

BLUEBELL WALK Plumpton Support Group for St Peter & St James Hospice invite you to a leisurely guided walk through the Bluebell Woods at St Peter & St James Hospice, North Common Rd, North Chailey, Haywards Heath BN8 4ED this Sunday (April 27) at 2.30pm for a suggested £5 donation. There may also be the chance to peek into the nest boxes. Please wear sensible footwear as it may be muddy in places. Further information from Sue Akers (01273 891701 or email [email protected])

flora survey You are invited to take part in a flora survey of the TECT field in East Chiltington on Sunday May 4 starting at 10am. The survey will help to monitor changes in plant diversity and health in the area and contribute to local records. For more information email [email protected].

Classics, Cars & Coffees takes place at The Plough, Plumpton Green, on Sunday May 4 from 10.30am to midday and beyond. Any vehicle, cars, bikes, trucks and tractors are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus. The Plough was refurbished over the winter and is looking great, so do stay on for a drink or lunch.

COMMUNITY GRANT S APPLICATION The Parish Council welcomes applications from organisations with a local connection to Plumpton Parish or those that are directly involved in helping residents of the village. The total budget for 2025-2026 is £2,500.00 and the deadline for applications to the Clerk is 5pm on Tuesday May 6. Applications will be reviewed at the finance committee meeting on Tuesday May 13. For more details visit https://plumptonparishcouncil.gov.uk/.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday May 8 at 2pm, at the Church Annexe, for a flower arranging demonstration by Diane Ellis. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

Open Day & Spring Fair at Plumpton College takes place on Saturday May 10. This is a fantastic day out in Plumpton College’s 800 hectare campus nestled in the South Downs National Park. There will be department demonstrations, attractions, local food, wine tasting, a craft and trade fair, course and career advice, children's activities, farm displays and much more. To buy tickets visit https://www.plumpton.ac.uk/.

FLOWER CLUB meet at the village hall on Wednesday May 21, at 7pm, when Barbara Caldecourt will give a talk entitled ‘Snapshots’. Flower Club membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (although the first visit is free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening along with the chance to purchase roses and perennials. For more details contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

Doughty’s east sussex Roadshow is at the village hall (BN7 3BQ) on Saturday June 7 from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Doughty’s are leading suppliers of patchwork and quilting material and all are welcome. Entrance costs £1 and is in aid of Plumpton Support Group of St Peter & St James Hospice. Easy parking and refreshments.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.