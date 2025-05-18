Plumpton Village News

Classics, Cars & Coffees meet on Sunday, June 1, at The Plough, Plumpton Green, from 10.30am to midday and beyond. All vehicles (cars, trucks, bikes, mopeds, tractors and scooters) are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus.

Doughty’s east sussex fabric Roadshow will be at the village hall (BN7 3BQ) on Saturday, June 7 from 10.30am to 2.30pm. Doughty’s are leading suppliers of patchwork and quilting material and all are welcome. Entrance costs £1 and is in aid of Plumpton Support Group of St Peter & St James Hospice. Easy parking and refreshments.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet at the Bistro, at Gradwell Park on Thursday, June 12 for lunch. All are welcome to join them call 01273 891592 and book your place.

Jumble sale is at the village hall on Saturday, June 21 at 2pm in aid of Plumpton and East Chiltington Churches. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.