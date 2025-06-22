Plumpton Village News

Plumpton News

Classics, Cars & Coffees is at The Plough, Plumpton Green, on Sunday July 6 from 10.30am to midday and beyond. All vehicles (cars, trucks, bikes, mopeds, tractors and scooters) are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet on Thursday July 10, from 2pm to 4pm, at the Church Annexe when Ian Gledhill will give a humorous talk on ‘By the Seaside’. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate.

Jumble sale is at the village hall on Saturday July 19 at 2pm in aid of St Peter & St James Hospice. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

Music and munchies is at The Plough on Monday August 26 from midday, there will be live music all day. Do you have a food stall or food van you’d like to set up at The Plough let them know via [email protected]. For information about the live acts keep an eye on The Plough’s Facebook page.

Do you love flowers? Have you ever wondered how to make beautiful displays? Then do go along and enjoy Plumpton Flower Club meetings. They area friendly group who meet at the village hall, at 7.30pm, on the third Wednesday in the month (except January & December). Talented demonstrators entertain and create amazing floral displays. You will have the chance to win one of the stunning displays in the raffle at the end of the evening. The group also have talks on various subjects, an annual outing, afternoon tea and social get-togethers. Membership costs £35 a year and £3 per meeting. Visitors are more than welcome to come along for £8 per meeting. Tea, coffee and biscuits are included. The next meeting is on Wednesday September 17.For any enquiries please contact Jo Hale on 07719 887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

Summer SHOW, organised by Plumpton and District Horticultural Society, takes place at the village hall on Saturday August 2. There are classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and everyone is invited to take part. For a schedule with details of the classes call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051. Entries need to be at the hall on the day between 8.30am and 9.30am. Also, everyone is very welcome from 2pm to view the exhibits. There will also be refreshments and a tombola.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.