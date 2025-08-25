Plumpton Village News

Plumton News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Classics, Cars & Coffees next meet at The Plough, Plumpton Green, this Sunday (August 31) from 10.30am to midday and beyond. All vehicles (cars, trucks, bikes, mopeds, tractors and scooters) are welcome with pre-1990 being the focus. Everyday cars and Modern Classics please park in the paddock, leaving more room in the main car park for the older vehicles. Everyday cars please park hard right against the hedge, modern classics and overflow classics please start a display row in the main area of the paddock.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet, at the Church Annexe, on Thursday, September 11, from 2pm to 4pm, to hear Ruth Fahie sing. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jumble sale is at the village hall on Saturday, September 13 at 2pm in aid of the Pavilion at the King George V Playing Field. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am but no duvets, large electrical items, large items of furniture or medical items please. There will be plenty of bargains, along with a tombola and refreshments.

Your World

Flower Club meet at the village hall on Wednesday, September 17, at 7.30pm, when Gill Homer will give a demonstration entitled 'Wonderful Flowers'. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening, with a chance to win one of Gill’s beautiful floral displays.Flower Club membership costs £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8 (first visit free) which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. For more details contact Jo Hale on 07719887590 or Sue Akers on 01273 891701.

AUTUMN SHOW organised by Plumpton and District Horticultural Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday, September 20. There are classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts and everyone is invited to take part. For a schedule with details of the classes call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.