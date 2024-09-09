Plumpton Village Voice

Plumpton Flower Club are pleased to welcome Nina Tucknott who will present a demonstration entitled ‘Green Inspiration’, at the village hall, on Wednesday, September 18 starting at 7.30pm. Entrance costs members £3 and visitors £8, which includes refreshments.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a raffle at the end of the evening with a chance to win one of Nina’s fabulous floral displays. For any enquiries please contact Jo Hale 07719887590 or email [email protected].

AUTUMN FLOWER SHOW, organised by Plumpton and District Horticultural Society, takes place at the village hall on Saturday, September 21. Please support the Society there are classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts so do enter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For details of the classes call Gill Stewart-Brown on 01273 890051. Entries need to be at the hall on the day between 8.30am and 9.30am. Also, everyone is very welcome, from 2pm, to view the exhibits. There will also be refreshments and a tombola.

Tell us what's happening in your community.

CLASSICS, CARS & COFFEE meet on Sunday, September 22 at The Plough, Plumpton Green, from 10.30am to midday. Tea and coffee will be available and breakfast rolls. The bar will open and lunches will also be available.

All pre-1990 cars, bikes, tractors and trucks are welcome and last month eighty four vehicles attended including quite a few bikes and mopeds, a Fordson Power Major tractor, Sunflower Hillman Imp, Honda S800 Coupe Silver Spirit, Vauxhall Senator in police livery, Fulvias, various Escorts and Minis and a few hot rods.

Jumble sale will beat the village hall on Saturday, October 5 at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Primary School PTFA. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HAPPY CIRCLE meet at the Church Annexe on Thursday, October 10 for a talk on ‘The Land Army’ by Ian Everest. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone.

They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425