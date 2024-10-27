Plumpton Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas Cards St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards are available to be purchased from Gill Gamble at 33 Westgate, Plumpton, this Saturday (October 26) and every Saturday from 10am to midday. To make arrangements to buy the Christmas cards at another time call Gill on 01273 891218.

WILDLIFE GROUP AGM takes place on Thursday, November 7, at 7pm, at the Sports Pavilion. There will be a roundup of the year's events and a presentation by James Power, the author of The Bees of Sussex. Wine and other drinks, plus nibbles, will be available. All welcome

HAPPY CIRCLE will enjoy a coach trip to Horsham on Thursday, November 14. For more information and to join the trip call 01273 891592.

Jumble sale will be at the village hall on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Flower Club. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

Flower Club welcome Gill Homer who will present a demonstration entitled ‘Christmas Sparkle’, at the village hall, on Wednesday, November 20 starting at 7.30pm. Entrance costs members £3 and visitors £8, which includes refreshments. There will be a raffle at the end of the evening with a chance to win one of Nina’s fabulous floral displays. For any enquiries please contact Jo Hale 07719887590 or email [email protected].

FESTIVE FAIR in support of St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday, November 30 from midday till 4pm. ￡1 entry, children under 14 free. There will be lots of stalls with crafts and consumables, refreshments and a raffle (1st prize £100). Father Christmas will be visiting from 2 pm. Bottles of wine for the ‘Wine and Water’ stall would be appreciated, please deliver them to 30 West Gate, Plumpton. For more details contact Sue Akers via [email protected] or 01273 891701.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone. They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.