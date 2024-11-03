Plumpton Village Voice

Christmas Cards: St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards are available to be purchased from Gill Gamble at 33 Westgate, Plumpton, every Saturday from 10am to midday.

To make arrangements to buy the Christmas cards at another time call Gill on 01273 891218.

HAPPY CIRCLE will enjoy a coach trip to Horsham on Thursday, November 14. For more information and to join the trip call 01273 891592.

Jumble sale will be at the village hall on Saturday, November 16 at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Flower Club. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

PLUMPTON FLOWER CLUB If you love flowers and ever wondered how to arrange them, then why not become a member of our friendly group. Our talented and entertaining demonstrators showcase their skills while creating amazing floral designs. We have a raffle at the end of the evening, with a chance to win one of the wonderful floral creations.

As well as demonstrations, we have talks on various subjects, an annual outing and social get togethers throughout the year, including an afternoon tea. Membership is £35 per annum and £3 per meeting, visitors £8, which includes tea or coffee and biscuits. So come along and join us on the 3rd Wednesday of the month (except December & January) at the village hall at 7.30pm.

First meeting is free, so do join us at the village hall on Wednesday, November 20, at 7.30pm, when Gill Homer will present a demonstration entitled ‘Christmas Sparkle’. To find out more call Jo Hale on 07719 887590 or Sue Akers on 07799 095234.

FESTIVE FAIR in support of St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall on Saturday, November 30 from midday till 4pm. £1 entry, children under 14 free. There will be lots of stalls with crafts and consumables, refreshments and a raffle (1st prize £100). Father Christmas will be visiting from 2 pm. For more details contact Sue Akers via [email protected] or 01273 891701.

Donations of bottles of wine for the ‘Wine and Water’ stall at the Festive Fair, on November 30 (see above) would be very much welcomed. If you would like to donate a bottle (or two) then please deliver to 30 West Gate, Plumpton Green BN7 3BQ. All support is always appreciated by the Plumpton Support Group for St Peter & St James Hospice.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone.

They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.