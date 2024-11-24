Plumpton Village Voice

Christmas Cards: St Peter & St James Hospice Christmas cards are available to be purchased from Gill Gamble at 33 Westgate, Plumpton, this Saturday (November 30) and every Saturday from 10am to midday.

To make arrangements to buy the Christmas cards at another time call Gill on 01273 891218.

FESTIVE FAIR

In support of St Peter and St James Hospice will be at the village hall this Saturday (November 30) from midday till 4pm. £1 entry, children under 14 free. There will be lots of stalls with crafts and consumables, refreshments and a raffle (1st prize £100). Father Christmas will be visiting from 2 pm. For more details contact Sue Akers via [email protected] or 01273 891701.

Jumble sale will be at the village hall on Saturday, December 7 at 2pm raising funds for Plumpton Cricket Club. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated but no large items of furniture please. There will be plenty of bargains, refreshments and a tombola.

HAPPY CIRCLE meet at 2pm on Thursday, December 12, at the Church Annexe, for their Christmas Party. All welcome. Annual membership costs £12 and in addition you are asked to make a small contribution to the raffle each month, such as biscuits or chocolate. For more information call 01273 891592.

Voluntary Driving Scheme is available for transport to local doctors, hospitals, chiropodists, opticians and dentists Mondays through to Fridays from 9am to 5pm. The Scheme will do their best to help, to book transport call Jackie on 07855 213947.

Good Neighbours SCHEME operates in Plumpton and East Chiltington to provide support and practical help to residents in need, whether temporary (for example as a result of an operation) or ongoing, because of age, disability or living alone.

They also offer befriending, if you’d like a cuppa and a chat. If they can help, in any way, contact the coordinator on 07478 524152. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact Gina Hawthorne on 07595 894425.